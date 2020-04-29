Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 2.8% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $347.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.04.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.53, for a total value of $12,351,944.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,486,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,734,789,320.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 162,590 shares of company stock valued at $52,595,956 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,341,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,509,203. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $251.46 and its 200-day moving average is $286.97. The stock has a market cap of $260.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

