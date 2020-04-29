Physicians Financial Services Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,837 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $1,463,224,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $775,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802,518 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $282,410,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,110,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,056 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,726,926 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $931,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,997 shares of company stock worth $7,877,657. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.46. 7,799,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,292,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.61. The company has a market cap of $165.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

