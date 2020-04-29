Physicians Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,411 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 49.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 183,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,222,000 after acquiring an additional 19,122 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 96,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.36. 1,825,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,209. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $94.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.91.

