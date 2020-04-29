Physicians Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 19.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 73,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $971,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

K stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.76. 2,148,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,285. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.92. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $71.05. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,411.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,809,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,010,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

