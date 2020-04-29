Pinnacle Financial Partners Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

Pinnacle Financial Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of PNFP traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,659. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average is $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.55. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $263.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 24.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $29,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Ingram acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.77 per share, with a total value of $855,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,918.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,340. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.