Pinnacle Financial Partners Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.
Pinnacle Financial Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.
Shares of PNFP traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,659. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average is $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.55. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $29,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Ingram acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.77 per share, with a total value of $855,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,918.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,340. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.
About Pinnacle Financial Partners
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.
