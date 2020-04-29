Piper Sandler Lowers People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Price Target to $14.00

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub cut People’s United Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Compass Point initiated coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Shares of PBCT traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $12.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,376,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.08. People’s United Financial has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $17.66.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $519.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.08%.

In related news, CFO R David Rosato acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 587.8% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,490 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 324,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,389,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $709,659,000 after acquiring an additional 340,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

