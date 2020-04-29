PL Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 84.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,700 shares during the period. Comerica accounts for approximately 2.1% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comerica by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,022,000 after buying an additional 750,836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Comerica by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,823,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,815,000 after purchasing an additional 153,024 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,682,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,723,000 after purchasing an additional 216,060 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Comerica by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,536,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,279,000 after purchasing an additional 142,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Comerica by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,374,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,630,000 after purchasing an additional 166,843 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $70.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $66.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.66.

Comerica stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.20. 2,878,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.02. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $79.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.76. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.88.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). Comerica had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

