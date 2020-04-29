PL Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,497 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Ameris Bancorp makes up approximately 2.1% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Ameris Bancorp worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABCB. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,450,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,626,000 after acquiring an additional 57,061 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,533,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,250,000 after purchasing an additional 507,397 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,090,000 after purchasing an additional 469,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,603,000 after purchasing an additional 50,343 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 672,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,608,000 after acquiring an additional 126,287 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, COO Michael T. Pierson purchased 2,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.69 per share, for a total transaction of $51,380.00. Also, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.33 per share, with a total value of $243,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,150.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 20,290 shares of company stock valued at $540,123 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABCB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.92. The stock had a trading volume of 418,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,788. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.22. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $44.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $202.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.45 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABCB. BidaskClub lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

