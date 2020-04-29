Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

Plains GP has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Plains GP has a payout ratio of 64.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Plains GP to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.11. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.98%. Plains GP’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert V. Sinnott purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $147,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,937.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 41,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $242,112.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 181,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,517.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 376,787 shares of company stock worth $3,493,743 over the last quarter. 16.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAGP. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Plains GP from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Plains GP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

