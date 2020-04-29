PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 134,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $632,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,440,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Bank of America raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $154.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.86.

PNC stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.99. 2,359,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924,408. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.53 and its 200-day moving average is $137.31. The company has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

