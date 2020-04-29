Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 56.9% from the March 31st total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Popular stock traded up $3.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.85. 1,473,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,288. Popular has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.62.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.25. Popular had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $619.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Popular’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Popular by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Popular by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 9,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Popular by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 73,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Popular from $66.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

