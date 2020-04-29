Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTS) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Powerbridge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Powerbridge Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ PBTS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.70. 36,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,078. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05. Powerbridge Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $5.58.

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Powerbridge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerbridge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.