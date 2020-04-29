Pretium Resources (PVG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Pretium Resources to post earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$178.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$174.23 million.

PVG traded up C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 420,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,068. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.31. Pretium Resources has a one year low of C$6.25 and a one year high of C$18.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

