Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total value of $722,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.82 per share, with a total value of $47,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,179,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day moving average is $81.94. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.