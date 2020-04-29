Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) Trading Up 5.9%

Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) shares were up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.02 and last traded at $27.50, approximately 560,964 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 832,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PUK shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average is $33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.5194 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Prudential Public’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Prudential Public by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Public by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Public during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

