Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the asset manager on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

Pzena Investment Management has a payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE PZN traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36. Pzena Investment Management has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $10.42.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.43 million for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 3.62%.

PZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pzena Investment Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pzena Investment Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

