Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) rose 10.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.20, approximately 221,241 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 285,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

NX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Sidoti raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Quanex Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 206,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 39,814 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after buying an additional 124,680 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $3,591,000. AJO LP raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 265,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 55,733 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 108,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 66,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

