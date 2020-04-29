Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Shares Up 5.7%

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) shot up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.08 and last traded at $14.68, 1,892,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,128,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Radian Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.12.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $388.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.43 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 44.03% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Radian Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 50,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

