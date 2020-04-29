RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Receives $17.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RBB. BidaskClub downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

In related news, Director James Kao purchased 9,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $159,485.30. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBB. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $648,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 27,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.89. The company had a trading volume of 106,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $21.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39. The company has a market capitalization of $232.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.25.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $28.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 million. Research analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

