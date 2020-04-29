Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Regal Beloit reported earnings of $1.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RBC shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Regal Beloit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBC traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.50. 170,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,514. Regal Beloit has a 12-month low of $51.99 and a 12-month high of $90.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

