Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Shares Up 9.7%

Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s stock price shot up 9.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52, 534,024 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 100% from the average session volume of 266,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGLS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.25.

The company has a market cap of $9.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 272.13% and a negative return on equity of 401.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 1,547.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,173 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.52% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

