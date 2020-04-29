Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.47), Fidelity Earnings reports. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $144.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

Shares of RNST stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $25.78. The stock had a trading volume of 489,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average is $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. Renasant has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $37.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RNST shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In other news, Director John Foy bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.66 per share, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,796.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

