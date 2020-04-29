Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Announces Earnings Results

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter.

Renesas Electronics stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. Renesas Electronics has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.76.

Get Renesas Electronics alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on RNECY shares. UBS Group raised Renesas Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Renesas Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers microcontrollers and microprocessors, amplifiers and buffers, analog devices, audio and video products, automotive products, data converters, interfaces, memory products, and optoelectronics, as well as peripherals; ICs for communication and power devices, factory automation, and motor/actuator drivers; and embedded system platforms.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.