Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Up 6.1%

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) was up 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.98 and last traded at $17.95, approximately 1,188,917 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 617,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RPAY shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.24.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $33.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.67 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Corporation will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Repay during the first quarter worth about $11,915,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Repay by 5.7% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 154,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Repay by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Repay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,325,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Repay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

