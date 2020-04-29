Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Trading 5.6% Higher

Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.71, approximately 573,800 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 269,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Several analysts have commented on REVG shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rev Group from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Rev Group from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rev Group from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Rev Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rev Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

The stock has a market cap of $296.69 million, a PE ratio of -42.63 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $532.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rev Group Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Rev Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Rev Group news, CFO Dean J. Nolden bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,892. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $414,660 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Rev Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rev Group in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Rev Group in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Rev Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rev Group in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rev Group (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

