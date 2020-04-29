Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Trading 7.9% Higher

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)’s share price traded up 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $199.97 and last traded at $196.10, 2,378,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 109% from the average session volume of 1,137,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.68.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Rockwell Automation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Vertical Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, April 20th. Gordon Haskett raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.56.

The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.09 and a 200 day moving average of $184.35.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In other news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $506,143.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,238.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $65,413.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,852 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elefante Mark B raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

