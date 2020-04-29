Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $52.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, FIX raised their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.97.

INTC stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.75. The stock had a trading volume of 28,731,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,812,914. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,826.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,763 shares of company stock worth $4,256,037. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

