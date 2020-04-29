Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Acquired by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 72,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.89 per share, for a total transaction of $77,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Srb bought 17,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,261,862.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 36,562 shares of company stock worth $2,651,870. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SAFT stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.48. The company had a trading volume of 36,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,809. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.45 and a 1 year high of $103.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.77.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.26. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $223.90 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

