Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €99.54 ($115.74).

SAN traded down €1.21 ($1.41) during trading on Monday, reaching €92.19 ($107.20). 2,917,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €81.11 and its 200 day moving average is €85.67. Sanofi has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($108.10).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

