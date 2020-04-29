SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($124.42) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €125.09 ($145.45).

Shares of SAP stock traded up €1.04 ($1.21) on Monday, reaching €108.84 ($126.56). 3,037,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. SAP has a 52 week low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a 52 week high of €129.60 ($150.70). The company has a 50 day moving average of €101.99 and a 200 day moving average of €116.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.92 billion and a PE ratio of 39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

