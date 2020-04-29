Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $538,868,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,372,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337,121 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,963,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $963,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098,492 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 136,991.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,003,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,730,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $793,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892,503 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,224,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,442,223. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.43. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.07.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $207,040. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Piper Sandler cut shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.23.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

