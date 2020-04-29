Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Holdings Increased by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,323 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,107. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $81.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.97 and a 200 day moving average of $72.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.3383 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

