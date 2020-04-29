Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,739,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,107. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $81.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

