S&CO Inc. Buys 140,087 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,182,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,087 shares during the period. Mosaic comprises 1.7% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. S&CO Inc. owned about 0.31% of Mosaic worth $12,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 57,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Mosaic by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra lowered shares of Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

NYSE MOS traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.53. 5,193,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,040,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.58. Mosaic Co has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $26.30.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $178,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $298,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Bernardes acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,500 shares of company stock worth $320,810. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

