S&CO Inc. Cuts Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

S&CO Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cabana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 709.4% in the 4th quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 1,389,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,856 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 823.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,232 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,081,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,815,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 473,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after purchasing an additional 122,902 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FXI traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $39.00. 23,640,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,164,250. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.88. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $45.29.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

