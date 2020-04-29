S&CO Inc. Cuts Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

S&CO Inc. trimmed its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 259.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $73.65. 3,425,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,820. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.82.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

