S&CO Inc. Grows Position in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

S&CO Inc. raised its position in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 191,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. owned about 0.06% of Cloudera worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Cloudera by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cloudera by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cloudera from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cloudera from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cloudera in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of CLDR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,069,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,769,213. Cloudera Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cloudera Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,231 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $68,167.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,688.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 6,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $45,910.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,005.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,041,142 shares of company stock worth $8,611,963 in the last ninety days. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

