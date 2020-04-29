S&CO Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.84. 10,378,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,100,434. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $164.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.22.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

