S&CO Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Liberty Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 361,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1,070.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $18,476,000. Institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LBTYA. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Liberty Global stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,906,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,828. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.05. Liberty Global PLC has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.29). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 99.83%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

