S&CO Inc. Has $7.30 Million Stock Holdings in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

S&CO Inc. increased its position in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 16,321 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. owned 0.51% of HB Fuller worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in HB Fuller by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $200,315,000 after purchasing an additional 83,223 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 51,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

FUL stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.12. The stock had a trading volume of 447,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,286. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.99. HB Fuller Co has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.02 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HB Fuller Co will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.162 dividend. This is a boost from HB Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. HB Fuller’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

In other HB Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of HB Fuller stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $198,274.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,285.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of HB Fuller stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $441,185.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FUL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded HB Fuller from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. HB Fuller presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

