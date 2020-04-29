S&CO Inc. Has $8.34 Million Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

S&CO Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for approximately 1.1% of S&CO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $8,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

CHTR traded down $11.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $497.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $546.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $453.27 and its 200-day moving average is $478.14.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,778.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total transaction of $497,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,590.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,968 shares of company stock worth $18,932,487. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $573.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $635.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra raised shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.59.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

