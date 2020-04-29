S&CO Inc. Increases Stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA)

S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,370,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,104 shares during the quarter. Liberty Latin America comprises about 1.9% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. S&CO Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Liberty Latin America worth $14,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,595,000 after buying an additional 17,042 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 926,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 359,915 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 679,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,124,000 after buying an additional 48,769 shares during the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth about $11,668,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after buying an additional 21,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Balan Nair acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $99,655.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 220,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,723.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Gould bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $150,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,249.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LILA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 251,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,348. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $16.18. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 1.81.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $974.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LILA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on Liberty Latin America from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HSBC upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.06.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

