S&CO Inc. Invests $340,000 in Trane (NYSE:TT)

S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Trane in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Trane in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Trane in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TT stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,948,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,501. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.77. Trane has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $146.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Trane had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Equities analysts expect that Trane will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Trane’s payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

TT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Trane in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Trane from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Trane in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.82.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

