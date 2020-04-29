S&CO Inc. Lowers Stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

S&CO Inc. reduced its position in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,319 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 28,087 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc. owned 0.10% of Parsley Energy worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,969,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Parsley Energy by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Parsley Energy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PE traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,775,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,330,655. Parsley Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $21.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.09. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $522.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Parsley Energy’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

In related news, Director A R. Alameddine purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. 19.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

