S&CO Inc. Purchases 3,018 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

S&CO Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C comprises 2.2% of S&CO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. S&CO Inc. owned about 0.25% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $16,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $61.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of LSXMK stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,995,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,507. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.42. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $51.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.