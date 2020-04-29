S&CO Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $789,572,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 6,774,428 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1,432.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,583 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,185,000 after buying an additional 1,469,952 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $81,332,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,829,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $326,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,386 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.09. 14,077,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,835,681. The company has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.08. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.30.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

