S&CO Inc. Raises Position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

S&CO Inc. increased its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Liberty Global worth $7,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Liberty Global by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 158,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Liberty Global by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,660,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,314 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Liberty Global by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 532,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,606,000 after acquiring an additional 60,144 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 25,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBTYK. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

LBTYK stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,703,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.05. Liberty Global PLC has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 99.83%.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

