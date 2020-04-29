S&CO Inc. Raises Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSXMA. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 578.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 62,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 53,565 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 21,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark lowered their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of LSXMA stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.44. 1,176,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.20. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $51.11.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 6.34%.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

