S&CO Inc. Raises Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

S&CO Inc. grew its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $617,011,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $288,935,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,566,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,234,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,152,000 after purchasing an additional 837,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 28th. G.Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.00. 3,098,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,281. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.08 and a 200 day moving average of $127.98. The stock has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

In other news, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $6,167,882.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,727.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $714,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,768,780 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

