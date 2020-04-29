S&CO Inc. Sells 1,035 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

S&CO Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 3.0% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $22,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $2,718,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 185,232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $5,918,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.46. 7,799,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,292,807. The firm has a market cap of $165.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.61.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $90,660.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,997 shares of company stock worth $7,877,657. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

